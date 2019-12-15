Joe Burrow's hometown of Athens, Ohio reacts to his Heisman win

ATHENS- Joe Burrow is just a small-town boy living his football dream being the second LSU player to ever win a Heisman.

The town of Athens Ohio replaced their Christmas decorations with purple in gold leading up to the Heisman ceremony covering the town LSU gear.

Local bar Cats Corner was filled with fans awaiting the Heisman announcement Saturday. The moment Joe Burrow was announced as the Heisman winner the bar went crazy in celebration for their boy Joey.