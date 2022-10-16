Joe Burrow enters the Superdome in Ja'Marr Chase's LSU National Championship jersey

NEW ORLEANS - LSU Legend Joe Burrow is making his highly-anticipated return to the Superdome — this time, as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Known for his flashy pregame outfits, Burrow showed up inside the tunnel sporting his teammate and fellow Tiger Ja'Marr Chase's LSU National Championship jersey.

The Saints and Bengals kick off at noon.