88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Joe Burrow enters the Superdome in Ja'Marr Chase's LSU National Championship jersey

6 hours 1 minute 11 seconds ago Sunday, October 16 2022 Oct 16, 2022 October 16, 2022 10:19 AM October 16, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - LSU Legend Joe Burrow is making his highly-anticipated return to the Superdome — this time, as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Known for his flashy pregame outfits, Burrow showed up inside the tunnel sporting his teammate and fellow Tiger Ja'Marr Chase's LSU National Championship jersey.

Trending News

The Saints and Bengals kick off at noon.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days