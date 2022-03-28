63°
Jindal, Edwards host joint press conference
BATON ROUGE - Governor Bobby Jindal and Governor-elect John Bel Edwards are set to host a joint press conference to discuss transition issues Tuesday evening.
The press conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. to immediately follow a meeting between Jindal and Edwards at the Governor’s Mansion in Baton Rouge.
Edwards received more than 56 percent of all ballots cast to defeat Vitter in the Nov. 21 election runoff. He will succeed Jindal in January.
We’ll have details during the event here on WBRZ.com and on our evening broadcasts at 4, 5 and 6 p.m.
