Jindal creates panel to examine La. school safety

BATON ROUGE - Gov. Bobby Jindal's administration plans to study improving school safety in the wake of the Newtown, Conn., shootings by bringing together law enforcement, education and health agencies within the state. The study group, which Jindal created Friday by executive order, will be led by State Police Superintendent Col. Mike Edmonson and the Department of Public Safety and Corrections Secretary James LeBlanc.



Edmonson said the group will start its work with an open mind, he tells The Times-Picayune. State lawmakers already plan to examine school safety.



Edmonson said the group will examine familiarizing officers with layouts of local schools so they can respond effectively during emergencies, increasing communication between first responders and schools, and ensuring that schools have adequate crisis plans.