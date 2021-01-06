'Jeopardy!' will be seen at 7:30 on WBTR, later on WBRZ Ch 2

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Due to breaking news coverage Wednesday, Jeopardy! will be seen on WBTR at 7:30 p.m. and on WBRZ Channel 2 at 12:05 a.m. (Thursday).

The episode is one of the final three featuring long-time host Alex Trebek.

Find WBTR on Cox channel 19, Eatel 144 or with an antenna on 36.1.

WBTR TV is an independent TV station owned by WBRZ in Baton Rouge showing local high school football, college football, classic movies and TV shows along with some local news rebroadcasts, will need to rescan television frequencies because the channel location is changing.

Viewers who have not watched WBTR with an antenna since early 2020 may need to re-scan. Click HERE to read more.