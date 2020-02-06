Jennifer Coolidge to serve as Honorary Muse in Krewe of Muses parade

Jennifer Coolidge Photo: Parade Magazine

NEW ORLEANS - Actress and comedian Jennifer Coolidge has been chosen as the Honorary Muse in this year's Krewe of Muses parade.

Coolidge is a part-time New Orleans resident, best known for her roles in Legally Blonde and American Pie.

According to WWL-TV, when the parade rolls on Feb. 20 Coolidge will ride in its iconic shoe float, which is a 17-foot tall fiber optic encrusted red pump.

Coolidge released a statement regarding her appointment as Honorary Muse, saying, "From the first time I saw the Muses parade, I was wowed by its creativity and uniqueness. I'm so flattered to be chosen to lead this extraordinary parade powered by women."

Previous actresses who were appointed as Honorary Muses include Patricia Clarkson, Tamron Hall, Solange Knowles, Julia Reed, Mary Matalin, Ruby Bridges, Charmaine Neville, Becky Allen and Mayor LaToya Cantrell.