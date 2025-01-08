39°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Jefferson Highway project to resume next week; project still expected to finish in 2026 after delays

3 hours 28 minutes 15 seconds ago Wednesday, January 08 2025 Jan 8, 2025 January 08, 2025 5:42 PM January 08, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown

BATON ROUGE - The State Department of Transportation and Development is gearing up for another round of roadwork on Jefferson Highway.

The first phase of the $18 million project was completed last year and work has been temporarily halted on further stages due to the cold weather.

Public Information Officer for the DOTD Rodney Mallett told WBRZ work on phase two of the project will resume next week. 

The next phase includes repaving the outside lanes of Jefferson between Drusilla Lane and Airline Highway. The work will be done in segments, beginning with the southeast outer lane of Jefferson between Drusilla Lane and Bluebonnet Boulevard.

Four lanes of traffic will be open for the majority of the work, but the outside lanes will take longer to complete because DOTD will also have to address sidewalks and driveways. 

Work is still anticipated to be completed in 2026. The project is around six months behind schedule due to soil issues and weather delays. 

Trending News

Full details of the project can be found here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days