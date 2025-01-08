Jefferson Highway project to resume next week; project still expected to finish in 2026 after delays

BATON ROUGE - The State Department of Transportation and Development is gearing up for another round of roadwork on Jefferson Highway.

The first phase of the $18 million project was completed last year and work has been temporarily halted on further stages due to the cold weather.

Public Information Officer for the DOTD Rodney Mallett told WBRZ work on phase two of the project will resume next week.

The next phase includes repaving the outside lanes of Jefferson between Drusilla Lane and Airline Highway. The work will be done in segments, beginning with the southeast outer lane of Jefferson between Drusilla Lane and Bluebonnet Boulevard.

Four lanes of traffic will be open for the majority of the work, but the outside lanes will take longer to complete because DOTD will also have to address sidewalks and driveways.

Work is still anticipated to be completed in 2026. The project is around six months behind schedule due to soil issues and weather delays.

Full details of the project can be found here.