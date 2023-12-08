69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Jayden Daniels to pick up shift at Raising Cane's in Times Square

4 hours 37 minutes 38 seconds ago Friday, December 08 2023 Dec 8, 2023 December 08, 2023 8:18 AM December 08, 2023 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW YORK CITY, NY - LSU quarterback and Heisman finalist, Jayden Daniels, will be picking up a shift at the Times Square Raising Cane's today at 10 a.m. EST.

Fellow Heisman finalists Bo Nix and Michael Pennix will be working alongside Daniels ahead of the Heisman ceremony tomorrow night at 7 CST.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days