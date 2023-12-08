Jayden Daniels to pick up shift at Raising Cane's in Times Square

NEW YORK CITY, NY - LSU quarterback and Heisman finalist, Jayden Daniels, will be picking up a shift at the Times Square Raising Cane's today at 10 a.m. EST.

LIVE from Times Square: Fans are already lining up to see Jayden Daniels, Michael Penix, and Bo Nix work a shift at Raising Cane’s pic.twitter.com/36sHEVmWES — LSU Tiger TV (@lsutigertv) December 8, 2023

Fellow Heisman finalists Bo Nix and Michael Pennix will be working alongside Daniels ahead of the Heisman ceremony tomorrow night at 7 CST.