Jayden Daniels takes home the Heisman

NEW YORK – LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has been named the winner of the 2023 Heisman Memorial Trophy.

The Tigers quarterback accepted the honor from the Downtown Athletic Club Saturday night in a nationally televised ceremony.

Daniels was one of four finalists, along with Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

The Heisman is widely regarded as the highest individual honor in college football, and Daniels traveled to New York City a heavy favorite to win.

He put up 5,061 total yards of offence in LSU’s 9-3 season, with 50 total touchdowns. Daniels was already named the AP College Football Player of the Year and was the recipient of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. Daniels is the third LSU Tiger to win the Heisman. Joe Burrow won in 2019 and Billy Cannon took home the first Heisman award for the Tigers in 1959

Daniels transferred to LSU from Arizona State in 2022 and is considered a top NFL prospect.

