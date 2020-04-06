Jaws actress, Lee Fierro, passes away due to virus-related complications

74°
Source: Variety
By: WBRZ Staff
Lee Fierro Photo: Universal Pictures

An actress from the classic hit Jaws passed away due to coronavirus-related complications over the weekend.

Variety reports that Lee Fierro, best known for her role as Mrs. Kintner in the beloved 1975 film was a resident of Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts and died while under the care of a local assisted living facility. 

A small service, due to the social distancing rules in place during the coronavirus pandemic, is being planned by Fierro’s family in Ohio and a separate memorial service is being planned in Martha's Vineyard at a later date. 

Fierro was 91 years old.

