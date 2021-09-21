Japanese sisters certified as world's oldest identical twins at 107 years of age

About 1.6 million twins are born each year worldwide, with one in every 42 children born a twin, according to some statistics.

This indicates that in recent years, more twins are being born than ever before.

Among the planet's now outstanding amount of twins, two sisters who live on a Japanese Island stand out as especially unique.

According to Guinness World Records, Umeno Sumiyama and Koume Kodama of Shodo Island have been confirmed as both the oldest living identical twins and the oldest identical twins ever at 107 years and 300 days old.

The two not only look alike but are said to share similar personality traits.

According to members of their family, both sisters are sociable, positive, and easy-going.

Apparently, however, Umeno is more strong-willed, while Koume is more gentle.

The two currently live in separate locations and this is nothing new, as the first time they lived apart was shortly after completing elementary school when Koume left the island to help out an uncle.

Eventually, Umeno married someone who lived on Shodo Island, while Koume married someone off the island.

Though the twins continue to live separately, earlier this month they were united in status as they were both honored by Guinness World Records in becoming recipients of official certificates from the organization.

The certificates were presented to Umeno and Koume by care home staff at their separate locations.

According to care home staff, Umeno began to cry as soon as she saw the certificate.

Koume, whose memory is not what it once was, couldn't fully comprehend the significance of receiving the certificate but her family was pleased for her.

They indicated that Koume had long respected Guinness World Records and they're glad she's being recognized by the organization.

