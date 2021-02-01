January 2021 reportedly the deadliest month on record in East Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - An analysis of crime statistics across the United States has led many to believe that the spread of novel coronavirus and an increase in acts of violence are linked.

While the virus itself isn't causing an uptick in violent crimes, but the effects of the pandemic appear to be fueling acts of violence.

Experts say that a pandemic-induced increase in stress and financial woes have resulted in an increase in violent crimes and homicides in the U.S.

Locally, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office noted in a recent report that an unofficial total of 19 homicides occurred in January 2021, making it the deadliest month in recent East Baton Rouge Parish history.

City-parish leaders, aiming to answer the question of what it will take to reduce the number of violent crimes and homicides in the capital city, are urging citizens to prevent crimes from happening in the first place.

During a recent interview with WBRZ, District Attorney Hillar Moore explained that when a citizen is aware of a situation that is escalating into violence, they should immediately call authorities to intervene.

In addition to this, members of the public have repeatedly been urged by city police and other community leaders to report any suspicious behavior or talk of committing crimes to authorities.

Acting on these suggestions may eventually reduce the number of killings and violent crimes in the city.

To report suspected criminal activity to Baton Rouge Police, please call the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.