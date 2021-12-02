52°
Jacqueline Avant, wife of famous music exec, shot and killed in her home

Thursday, December 02 2021
Source: CNN
By: Paula Jones

LOS ANGELES, California - Jacqueline Avant, the wife of a famous music executive and a leading figure in Beverly Hills, was shot to death in her home Wednesday. 

CNN cites Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook as saying, "I don't think it's a random attack, but I can't speculate on that right now." 

Avant, a well-known philanthropist, was also the wife of music icon Clarence Avant and mother-in-law to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos.

At this time, details pertaining to the circumstances surrounding her death are few. 

It seems that police believe she may have been targeted, though this has yet to be confirmed, and the suspect(s) are still at large, their motive unknown.   

As the investigation continues, the Beverly Hills community is in mourning, with tributes to Avant pouring in to various social media platforms. 

The Avants married in 1967 and had two children; Avant's husband, Clarence, is also known as "The Black Godfather" due to his outstanding role in the music industry. He worked with musicians such as Bill Withers and Babyface.

The Avant family issued the following statement: "Jacqueline was an amazing woman, wife, mother, philanthropist, and a 55-year resident of Beverly Hills, who has made an immeasurable positive contribution and impact on the arts community. She will be missed by her family, friends, and all of the people she has helped throughout her amazing life."

