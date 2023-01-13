Jackson police officer convicted of simple battery after 2021 arrest over encounter with teen

JACKSON - A police officer who was arrested after a teen accused him of choking him outside an East Feliciana store was convicted Thursday by a judge.

The confrontation happened February 2021 after a fight broke out between teens outside the Mainstreet Market in Jackson. The 16-year-old's family alleged that Officer Travis Depew not only grabbed the teenager by his neck but also used a slur.

No arrests were made related to the initial fight. Depew was booked months later on charges of simple battery and malfeasance.

In Thursday's ruling, a judge said that Depew, who admitted to shoving the teen, needlessly escalated the situation.

A statement from attorney Ron Haley, who represented the teen, alleged that Depew's behavior during that incident was not his first instance of misconduct on the job.

Depew's status with the Jackson Police Department was not immediately clear.