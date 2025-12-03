Ivy Foundation, Inc. donates $10k each to Baton Rouge Food Bank, Catholic Charities of Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — The Ivy Foundation, Incorporated donated a total of $20,000 to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge on Wednesday.

The Ivy Foundation donated $10,000 to each of their "long-standing community partners" to "advance their efforts in providing stability, nourishment and essential services to families across the capital region."

"The Ivy Foundation is committed to uplifting our community through meaningful, mission-driven philanthropy," Ivy Foundation, Incorporated President Bridgette B. Coleman said. "Both the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and Catholic Charities are pillars of support for children, families and seniors throughout our region. It is our honor to partner with them in advancing critical services that provide dignity, nourishment and hope.