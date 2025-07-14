Latest Weather Blog
It's almost time to go Back 2 School! A list of supply giveaways happening before the bell rings
It's almost time to go Back 2 School, which means there will be several supply giveaways and donation drives in the coming weeks to make sure every child is ready for their bell to ring. Here's a list of supply drives:
This is not an exhaustive list! If there's a supply drive you know of that isn't listed, feel free to email us about it at news@wbrz.com.
Ascension Parish
Aug. 2:
Ascension Youth Fest at the Wag Center in Donaldsonville from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
East Baton Rouge Parish
July 18:
Back-to-School Giveaway at Scotlandville Magnet
July 19:
Back-2-School FunDay Giveaway at New Sunlight Baptist Church from noon to 4 p.m.
District 7 Back to School Giveaway at 4000 Gus Young Avenue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
July 26:
Back to School Giveaway at Charity Christian Center Church starting at 9 a.m.
District 6 Back 2 School Giveaway at GEO Next Generation High School from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
July 27:
Back 2 School Drive at 1352 South Boulevard from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
July 30:
WBRZ's Stuff the Bus campaign to collect supplies for students in need!
Aug. 2:
Back to School Giveaway at Gus Young Park from noon to 2:30 p.m.
Back to School Bash at Naim Drive Park from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Iberville Parish
July 29:
Back to School Bash at Iberville Elementary School Gym from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Tangipahoa Parish
Aug. 2:
Back to School Bash at 19325 Hipark Boulevard in Hammond from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
