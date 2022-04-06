74°
Island Road in Pointe Coupee Parish closed for gas line installation

4 hours 1 minute 27 seconds ago Tuesday, April 05 2022 Apr 5, 2022 April 05, 2022 10:16 PM April 05, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - LA-413, or Island Road, closed Tuesday afternoon for the installation of a gas pipeline in the area, according to DOTD. 

DOTD did not give a timeline when traffic will be back to normal. 

