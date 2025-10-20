IPSO investigating multiple deaths at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center

ST. GABRIEL - The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of two Elayn Hunt Correctional Center inmates within the last week.

WBRZ previously reported on the deaths of Kavon Matthews and Michael Johnson.

Matthews, who was serving two sentences from Orleans Parish, both for simple burglary, died on Oct. 16. Michael Johnson was serving a life sentence from East Baton Rouge Parish for armed robbery. He died on Oct. 17, according to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections.

Sources told WBRZ that another inmate attempted suicide on Oct. 18, but is recovering.

Officials have requested autopsies to determine the causes of both deaths. Toxicology reports for all three inmates are still pending.

The Investigative Unit reported problems at the facility back in August 2024, with employees alleging drug problems at the center, and another event in September 2025, when an inmate was mistakenly released and died shortly after.

Gov. Jeff Landry directed the Louisiana State Police to investigate EHCC following WBRZ's reports.