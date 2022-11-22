54°
Latest Weather Blog
Investigators suspect arson in early-morning fire that displaced 3 people
BATON ROUGE - Crews are investigating a fire that made a home a "total loss" early Tuesday morning that investigators believe to have been arson.
The fire was first reported to be happening on Brady Street off Plank Road shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday. The blaze was reportedly under control around 20 minutes later.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the home would be a total loss, but no injuries were reported. The BRFD said three people lived in the home.
Investigators believe the fire was intentionally started.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Plaquemine police chief leaves jail
-
Crews respond to early-morning house fire near Plank Road; home reported to...
-
Mike Hollins' former youth coach honors victims of the UVA shooting
-
DOTD worker stabbed to death on I-10; attacker shot dead by sheriff's...
-
Strange flyers left in dropbox cause HazMat scare, evacuations at Baton Rouge...
Sports Video
-
Southeastern running back Derrick Graham has a deep passion for rodeo
-
Southeastern to face Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams
-
Fans Choice Player of the Week 11: Southern Lab Marlon Brown
-
LSU QB Jayden Daniels signs NIL deal with Gordon McKernan, talks turnaround...