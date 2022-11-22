54°
Investigators suspect arson in early-morning fire that displaced 3 people

Tuesday, November 22 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Crews are investigating a fire that made a home a "total loss" early Tuesday morning that investigators believe to have been arson.

The fire was first reported to be happening on Brady Street off Plank Road shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday. The blaze was reportedly under control around 20 minutes later.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the home would be a total loss, but no injuries were reported. The BRFD said three people lived in the home.

Investigators believe the fire was intentionally started. 

This is a developing story.

