Investigators suspect arson in early-morning fire that displaced 3 people

BATON ROUGE - Crews are investigating a fire that made a home a "total loss" early Tuesday morning that investigators believe to have been arson.

The fire was first reported to be happening on Brady Street off Plank Road shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday. The blaze was reportedly under control around 20 minutes later.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the home would be a total loss, but no injuries were reported. The BRFD said three people lived in the home.

Investigators believe the fire was intentionally started.

This is a developing story.