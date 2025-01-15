Investigators seize over 20,000 lethal doses of fentanyl from suspected drug dealer

BATON ROUGE - For three months, parish deputies investigated a suspected drug dealer and ultimately seized thousands of lethal drug doses from his home.

East Baton Rouge's Gang Intelligence and Enforcement Unit conducted hours of surveillance at Chadwick Chisholm's house on North Magna Carta Place since November 2024.

Investigators conducted a controlled drug deal with Chisholm and obtained a search warrant for the home, which was conducted Tuesday.

During the warrant, agents seized over four and a half pounds of fentanyl: approximately 21,000 lethal doses.

They also obtained one and a half pounds of black tar heroin, or almost 7,000 lethal doses.

Aside from the lethal doses, deputies also found several other drugs and firearms.

Chisholm was arrested and booked for a slew of drug-related charges. He has been arrested and convicted for drug-related charges in the past.