45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Investigators searching for suspect who set bag of clothes on fire in front of apartment door

3 hours 11 minutes 53 seconds ago Saturday, January 22 2022 Jan 22, 2022 January 22, 2022 2:39 PM January 22, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A bag of clothes was set on fire and put on the front door of an apartment on North Ardenwood Drive.

Fire investigators said crews put out the flames shortly after 12:30 p.m. Saturday before they caused significant damage to the home at Green View East Apartments.

Trending News

Anyone with information on who set the fire should call investigators at (225) 389-2050.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days