Investigators searching for suspect who set bag of clothes on fire in front of apartment door
BATON ROUGE - A bag of clothes was set on fire and put on the front door of an apartment on North Ardenwood Drive.
Fire investigators said crews put out the flames shortly after 12:30 p.m. Saturday before they caused significant damage to the home at Green View East Apartments.
Anyone with information on who set the fire should call investigators at (225) 389-2050.
