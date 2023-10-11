Investigators searching for clues in recovered car

BATON ROUGE - Police said they are still investigating a car they believe was used in a pharmacy robbery which turned into a hostage standoff and deadly police shooting this week.

Col. Richey Johnson said authorities sent the car believed to have been the getaway vehicle in Monday night's robbery to the State Police Crime Lab. He said they hope to find evidence which would prove who was with the vehicle at the crime scene.

Johnson said the car is registered to Jacqueline Hawkins, the girlfriend of robbery suspect Ray Charles Hayes. Police shot and killed him at the end of a chase and hostage standoff which started at a Brusly pharmacy.

Johnson said a woman was with the car and being questioned by authorities before Hayes took his hostage at the pharmacy. She slipped away during the standoff and chase which followed.

Johnson said while Hawkins bought the car for Hayes, he could not confirm if she was the woman with it that night.

The driver of the car would face the same charges Hayes would have if he hadn't been killed, such as armed robbery.

If you have any information about this case, contact the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.