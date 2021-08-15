84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Investigators searching for arsonist responsible for Saturday night house fire

Sunday, August 15 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A vacant house was intentionally set on fire Saturday night on N. 29th street, investigators say.

According to Baton Rouge Fire Department investigators, firefighters were called to the house within the 1100 block of N. 29th street at 11:54 p.m. A rear storage area was engulfed in flames when the firefighters arrived. The fire eventually spread to the attic and main portion of the home.

The living area was impacted by minor smoke and water damage. The house sustained $30,000 in damages.

Officials are urging anyone with information related to the incident to call Crime Stoppers or fire investigators at 225-354-1419.

