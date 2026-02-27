74°
Beachgrove Bridge in Clinton closing for repairs on Friday
CLINTON — The Beachgrove Bridge on Beachgrove Road in Clinton will close on Friday, according to the East Feliciana Parish Police Jury.
The bridge will remain closed until Monday for repairs.
The East Feliciana Police Jury will update the public if repairs take longer than expected.
