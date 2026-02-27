74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Beachgrove Bridge in Clinton closing for repairs on Friday

47 minutes 26 seconds ago Friday, February 27 2026 Feb 27, 2026 February 27, 2026 10:10 AM February 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CLINTON — The Beachgrove Bridge on Beachgrove Road in Clinton will close on Friday, according to the East Feliciana Parish Police Jury.

The bridge will remain closed until Monday for repairs. 

The East Feliciana Police Jury will update the public if repairs take longer than expected.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days