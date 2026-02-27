70°
Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office conducting sobriety checkpoint this weekend

2 hours 35 minutes 5 seconds ago Friday, February 27 2026 Feb 27, 2026 February 27, 2026 4:58 PM February 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

LIVINGSTON - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Livingston Parish this weekend.

Specifics of the checkpoint will not be released in advance. The checkpoint is part of the 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

Grant monies, made available through a federal grant administered by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, will fund overtime pay for the officers involved, according to LPSO.

