Assumption Parish deputies arrest woman accused of damaging several vehicles outside a business

NAPOLEONVILLE — A woman accused of damaging several vehicles outside a business was arrested on Friday by the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office.

According to deputies, on Sept. 2, 36-year-old Lacey Moore visited a business south of Napoleonville where she was told she was not welcome on the property.

Workers at the business told deputies that several customer vehicles were later found damaged, with damage estimates ranging from $3,500 to $4,000.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said that during the investigation, deputies secured electronic evidence placing Moore near the crime scene.

Moore, originally arrested by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday, was released to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office on Friday.

Moore was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center for felony criminal damage to property.