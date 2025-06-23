INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Video shows Pointe Coupee Parish deputy asleep at the wheel

NEW ROADS - A deputy has been placed on administrative leave after a video surfaced online of him allegedly asleep at a red light.

The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff says an internal investigation has been opened after the video of the sleeping deputy began circulating on social media.

"Our agency holds all personnel to the highest standard of professionalism, accountability, and service to the community," the sheriff said.

Adrian Slaughter, who shot the video, told WBRZ he was concerned about the deputy at the time.

"I honked at him, too, and he still didn't move. I didn't know what was wrong with him." Slaughter said.

He says he opened the door to check on him, and he still didn't wake up.

"I was like 'hey hey wake up sir' and when he woke up he was like 'ahh' and he pulled off and left. He looked at me and took off down the Morganza Highway."

At least two weapons were in the vehicle when the deputy allegedly fell asleep at the intersection of Morganza Highway and Hospital Road in New Roads, The Investigative Unit learned. Officials said the man was stopped at a red light, but when the light turned green, he stayed still, which is when the person who took the video realized the man had fallen asleep.

The deputy alleged the incident was due to a medical condition. An investigation has been opened to determine if that is true.

The sheriff's full statement is below:

The PCPSO is aware of a video circulating on social media that appears to show one of our deputies asleep in a unit while on duty. We take this matter seriously, and an internal investigation has been opened to determine all the facts surrounding the incident. He has since been placed on Administrative Leave. Our agency holds all personnel to the highest standards of professionalism, accountability, and service to the community. At this time, the investigation is ongoing, and no further information can be released. We ask for the public’s patience as we thoroughly review the situation in accordance with departmental policies and procedures. The PCPSO remains committed to transparency and to upholding the trust placed in us by the citizens we serve. Updates will be provided when appropriate.