INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Southern puts assistant band director on leave amid probe into death of fraternity pledge

BATON ROUGE — The assistant director of bands at Southern University has been placed on administrative leave for 30 days amid the campus' investigation into the death of a band member at an Omega Psi Phi initiation event last month.

Caleb Wilson, 20, died what police are investigating as a possible hazing event on Feb. 26. Assistant band director Safiyy Abdel-Raoof was suspended two days later, the university told the WBRZ Investigative Unit on Friday.

Abdel-Raoof is the president of the graduate chapter of Lambda Alpha, which oversees the undergraduate chapter at Southern University.

"Safiyy Abdel-Ra'oof has been on administrative leave (30 days) since Feb. 28, 2025," a university spokesman said in an email to WBRZ on Friday. "No further comment will be made on this personnel matter."

Three men were arrested after Wilson's death, including Isaiah Smith, the fraternity's "dean of pledges," and Kyle Thurman. Smith and Thurman are accused of criminal felony hazing.

Caleb McCray is accused of hazing and manslaughter. Police say he punched Wilson as part of a ritual and that Wilson collapsed before being taken to a hospital, where he died. A cause of death has not been announced. Four other pledges were present, according to an affidavit.