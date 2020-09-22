INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Police jury president arrested, accused of stealing asphalt

CLINTON - The WBRZ Investigative Unit has confirmed that East Feliciana Parish Police Jury President Louis Kent is being booked right now on felony charges, accused of stealing asphalt.



Kent has been a longtime police juror and is well known in the parish.

East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis said one of his deputies witnessed something suspicious a couple weeks ago, and State Police were called in to investigate.



Sheriff Travis referred all other questions to Louisiana State Police. We have reached out to them, but have not heard back as of yet.