INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Parent arrested for assault after altercation at Istrouma High School

BATON ROUGE - A parent was arrested after an altercation at Istrouma High School, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

BRPD says Roshanda Williams, 45, was arrested and booked for assault on a school teacher by a non-student.

Police say Williams went to the school Tuesday because her son had been written up in a class and became "loud and cursing." In a parent-teacher conference, she became belligerent toward the victim before she continued cursing and became aggressive.

An officer assigned to extra duty began investigating, resulting in Williams' arrest.