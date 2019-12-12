Investigation of local spa leads to prostitution bust

BATON ROUGE – When detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department launched an investigation into a massage therapy business suspected of prostitution, they discovered proof of illegal activity in a probe that ended with the arrests of two women.

According to a police report, Yan Juan Wu and Jun Jun Chen were arrested for offering massage clients sexual favors at an additional charge.

Undercover detectives report arriving at Wu and Chen’s Hollydale Avenue business, “The Oasis,” on Wednesday afternoon and requesting a massage.

Detectives say they paid $100, were escorted to separate rooms, and then massaged by a ‘therapist’ who made inappropriate advances and eventually offered them sex for an additional charge of $150.

The detectives left and obtained a search warrant.

Investigators say a subsequent search of the business yielded $1,825 along with used and unused condoms, sexual lubricants, and lingerie.

Chen and Wu were arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of prostitution by massage.