Intersection of Laurel Street and N. 3rd Street closed for sewage repairs

BATON ROUGE - Drivers headed downtown should be aware of a week-long intersection closure that begins Friday, June 12.

According to The East Baton Rouge City-Parish Department of Transportation & Drainage, Traffic Engineering Division, North 3rd Street and the intersection of Laurel Street will be closed beginning Friday, June 12 at 7 a.m. until Friday, June 19 at 5 p.m.

Detours will route all northbound traffic at Florida Street, while all westbound traffic must detour at North 4th Street.

All pedestrian traffic will be closed and must follow signage to navigate.

Officials say the purpose of the closure is to improve area sewage conditions.