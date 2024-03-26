Insurance agent arrested by State Police, allegedly stole $30K from BRPD Union members

BATON ROUGE - An insurance agent accused of stealing more than $30,000 from Baton Rouge police union members has been arrested, State Police announced Tuesday night.

Troopers said the crimes occurred between 2019 and 2021. Albert Peterson III, 66, is suspected of pocketing insurance refunds due to BRPD Union members and misappropriating premium payments 26 times during that period.

Peterson was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on March 18 and released on $30,000 bond the same day.