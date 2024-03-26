61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Insurance agent arrested by State Police, allegedly stole $30K from BRPD Union members

1 hour 31 minutes 46 seconds ago Tuesday, March 26 2024 Mar 26, 2024 March 26, 2024 9:06 PM March 26, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - An insurance agent accused of stealing more than $30,000 from Baton Rouge police union members has been arrested, State Police announced Tuesday night.

Troopers said the crimes occurred between 2019 and 2021. Albert Peterson III, 66, is suspected of pocketing insurance refunds due to BRPD Union members and misappropriating premium payments 26 times during that period.

Trending News

Peterson was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on March 18 and released on $30,000 bond the same day.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days