Inside The Weather: Ice Rinks

Wednesday, January 04 2023
By: Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus

Have you ever wondered how so many cities, including right here in Baton Rouge, can maintain an ice rink with outside temperatures way above freezing? Watch the video associated with this page to find out!

