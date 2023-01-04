58°
Inside The Weather: Ice Rinks
Have you ever wondered how so many cities, including right here in Baton Rouge, can maintain an ice rink with outside temperatures way above freezing? Watch the video associated with this page to find out!
For more Inside The Weather, CLICK HERE. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.
