Innocent man killed after police chase through Baton Rouge ended in violent crash
BATON ROUGE - A man was killed after a car being pursued by police slammed into his truck at an intersection late Wednesday.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the pursuit happened around midnight after a car refused to pull over for officers following a traffic violation on Florida Boulevard near North Acadian Thruway. Police chased the vehicle, a 2016 Nissan Altima, until the car collided with a pickup truck at the intersection of North Acadian Thruway and Fairfields Avenue.
The driver of the pickup truck, 56-year-old Victor Duncan, was taken to a hospital and later died from his injuries. The driver of the car that fled, an unidentified 22-year-old, was also taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
WBRZ has asked BRPD for the identity of the driver who fled from police.
No other details about the chase were immediately available.
