Latest Weather Blog
Inmate escaped from work crew in Hammond, was reportedly picked up at Waffle House before being recaptured
HAMMOND - Officials said an inmate escaped from a work crew Friday morning and was reportedly picked up at a Waffle House near Southeastern University campus before being recaptured by deputies.
University officials initially said the inmate, 48-year-old Gary Frith, was working with a clean-up crew on campus before walking off the job site, prompting an increased police presence. Officials said soon after that Frith was no longer believed to be on campus.
The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office said Frith was wearing a white shirt, blue pants, and wearing black shoes covered in gray paint. He was last seen walking toward Martin’s Dr. in the Hammond area around 7:30 a.m., and had been reported to have been picked up at the Waffle House on University Avenue in a white mid-sized sedan.
Trending News
Deputies said Frith was taken back into custody around 11:30 a.m. Friday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police still have little details on Ga. man's disappearance; more groups join...
-
Baton Rouge mom booked for negligent homicide after infant's fentanyl death
-
City clearing drainage flow of Ward Creek; work on other waterways set...
-
Face of fentanyl epidemic: Mother loses three children to drug overdoses
-
Police officer accused of killing man after showing up at estranged wife's...
Sports Video
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss
-
Coach Kim Mulkey talks LSU's record-tying season
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs