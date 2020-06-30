Inmate deemed 'flight risk' busted in Monday evening jailbreak attempt

ST. GABRIEL - An inmate deemed a "flight risk" and ordered housed at a state prison while awaiting trial attempted to escape from the lockup facility in Iberville Parish.

The state released details of the escape attempted Tuesday, a day after the incident.

Aaron Dun, 32, scaled an inner fence at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center around 7 p.m. Monday, agents reported. Officers captured Dun after he got caught in the razor wire of the fencing surrounding his prison cell block, the state prison system said.

Dun is facing charges in St. John the Baptist Parish for home invasion, aggravated kidnapping, and armed robbery. He is also a registered sex offender in Alabama, where he is wanted for several additional charges.

Typically, inmates awaiting trial would not be housed by the state, but the Department of Corrections was detaining Dun at the request of the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff because he is a flight risk. Dun has been at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center since May 18, 2020.

Attempted escape charges are pending.

Dun attempted to flee from authorities in New Orleans in two, previous high-profile pursuits earlier this year.