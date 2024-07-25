Inmate at Tangipahoa Parish Jail dies after experiencing possible medical emergency

AMITE - Investigators are looking into the cause of death of an inmate at the Tangipahoa Parish Jail Thursday morning.

Inmate Christopher Woodard, 47, reported not feeling well shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday. Before he could be transferred to the medical wing, deputies with the parish sheriff's office said he became unresponsive.

Woodard was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of Woodard's death was not immediately clear. He had been in the jail since Monday for an outstanding warrant as well as charges for operating an off-road vehicle in the roadway and resisting an officer by failure to identify.

Officials said an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of Woodard's death.