Inmate accused of leading large-scale sports gambling operation

ST. GABRIEL — An Elayn Hunt Correctional inmate accused of leading an illegal sports gambling scheme within the state prison was arrested, officials said Friday.

Broderick Scott, 48, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly using contraband smuggled into the prison to run the gambling operations.

Louisiana State Police said that they identified 30,000 transactions linked to Scott’s operation.

Troopers first received a complaint about the operation in May 2023, which spurred a Department of Public Safety and Corrections investigation that eventually led to Scott’s arrest.

Scott was booked into the Iberville Parish Jail on gambling and unlawful establishment of accounts on Internet-based social networking websites by inmates charges.

Elayn Hunt has been the subject of multiple reports by WBRZ's Investigative Unit. Since WBRZ began its reporting in August, at least five prison officials have left their positions.