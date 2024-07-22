84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Independence man killed in motorcycle wreck Monday

Monday, July 22 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

HOLDEN - A man from Independence was killed in a motorcycle wreck along LA 441 near Herman Hutchinson Road. 

State Police said 64-year-old Tommy Moseley was riding a Honda motorcycle around 1 p.m. Monday when the vehicle ran off the road, hit a culvert and went into a ditch. 

Moseley was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. Troopers said he was not wearing a helmet when the crash happened.

