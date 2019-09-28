92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

In honor of Wayde Sims' no. 44, forty-four butterflies released to mark year since murder

1 hour 21 minutes 54 seconds ago Saturday, September 28 2019 Sep 28, 2019 September 28, 2019 12:45 PM September 28, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – The parents of murdered LSU basketball player Wayde Sims released butterflies into the air during a memorial service Saturday morning to mark a year since he was shot and killed.

Forty-four butterflies were released at 9:44 a.m. - Sims wore jersey number 44 while he played college basketball. The service was held at Resthaven where he is entombed.

Sims was shot and killed on September 28, 2018, while breaking up a fight near Southern University.

Dyteon Simpson, 20, is charged in connection with the case. Police have said he confessed to the shooting.

******************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days