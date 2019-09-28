In honor of Wayde Sims' no. 44, forty-four butterflies released to mark year since murder

BATON ROUGE – The parents of murdered LSU basketball player Wayde Sims released butterflies into the air during a memorial service Saturday morning to mark a year since he was shot and killed.

Forty-four butterflies were released at 9:44 a.m. - Sims wore jersey number 44 while he played college basketball. The service was held at Resthaven where he is entombed.

Sims was shot and killed on September 28, 2018, while breaking up a fight near Southern University.

Dyteon Simpson, 20, is charged in connection with the case. Police have said he confessed to the shooting.

******************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz