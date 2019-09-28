92°
Latest Weather Blog
In honor of Wayde Sims' no. 44, forty-four butterflies released to mark year since murder
BATON ROUGE – The parents of murdered LSU basketball player Wayde Sims released butterflies into the air during a memorial service Saturday morning to mark a year since he was shot and killed.
Forty-four butterflies were released at 9:44 a.m. - Sims wore jersey number 44 while he played college basketball. The service was held at Resthaven where he is entombed.
Sims was shot and killed on September 28, 2018, while breaking up a fight near Southern University.
Dyteon Simpson, 20, is charged in connection with the case. Police have said he confessed to the shooting.
******************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 3- Matthew Langlois
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese