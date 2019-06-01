Impairment suspected in two fatal Livingston Parish crashes

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Louisiana State Police were called to investigate two separate fatal crashes in Livingston Parish Tuesday.

The crashes claimed the lives of 59-year-old Donna Ray and 50-year-old Jeffery Crayton.

The first crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. on LA 16 north of LA 1032. The initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as 45-year-old Todd Green was driving a 2005 Ford F150 northbound on LA 16. At the same time, Ray was driving southbound in a 2006 Toyota Camry.

For reasons still under investigation, Green crossed the centerline and hit the Toyota. Ray was properly restrained at the time of the crash, but she still sustained serious injuries. She was taken to a Baton Rouge hospital where she later died.

Troopers say impairment is not suspected on Ray's part, but a toxicology sample was taken and submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

Green sustained moderate injuries and was also sent to a Baton Rouge hospital for treatment. Impairment is suspected on Green's part and a toxicology sample was also taken. Troopers arrested Green.

After his release from the hospital, he will be booked with vehicular homicide, DWI, resisting an officer, driving under suspension, open container, and improper lane usage.

The second crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. on LA 22 south of LA 444. The initial investigation revealed that the crash happened as Crayton was driving a 2007 Chrysler Aspen westbound on LA 22.

For unknown reasons, Crayton crossed the centerline and ran off the roadway. His vehicle went into a ditch before hitting a tree.

Authorities say he was properly restrained at the time of the crash but was pronounced dead at the scene. Impairment is suspect to be a factor in the crash.

Troopers say both crashes are still under investigation.