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Impairment suspected in deadly Livingston Parish crash
WATSON – State Police say one man is dead and a woman has been charged with vehicular homicide after a two-car crash on LA Hwy 16 in Livingston Parish Saturday morning.
The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. on LA Hwy 16 north of LA Hwy 1019.
According to Louisiana State Police, 43-year-old Brian K. Broom of Watson was driving northbound on LA 16 when a pickup truck collided with his vehicle head on.
Investigators say Broom was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and suffered severe injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
Troopers suspect that the driver of the pickup truck, 36-year-old Ashley E. Covington of Denham Springs was impaired on narcotics at the time of the crash. Covington was arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish jail on vehicular homicide, improper lane usage and expired driver’s license charges.
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LSP said the crash remains under investigation.
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