Impaired driving suspected in crash that killed 911 dispatcher, police say

ST. HELENA PARISH - A 911 dispatcher was killed early Saturday morning after her vehicle was struck head-on by a suspected impaired driver.

State Police said the crash happened shortly after 6:15 a.m. Saturday on LA 16 near Calmes Road in St. Helena Parish. The incident claimed the life of 45-year-old Grace Chandler.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office and Tangipahoa Parish 911 posted on social media Saturday afternoon mourning the loss of Chandler, a Communications Operator at the Tangipahoa 911 Center.

Troopers said Chandler was driving east on LA 16 when Nicholas Carter, 28, was driving west on the highway. Carter's vehicle reportedly crossed the center line and entered the eastbound lane, striking Chandler's vehicle head-on.

Chandler sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. Carter was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, according to police.

Police suspect that Carter was driving impaired, and a toxicology sample was taken from him for analysis. A toxicology sample was also taken from Chandler, but she is not suspected of being intoxicated at the time of the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation.