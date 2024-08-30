Impact Charter bus drivers allege they were not paid for work done over the summer

BAKER - Three out of the six buses that serve Impact Charter did not run Friday morning amid allegations that the bus drivers have not been adequately compensated.

A message was sent out to parents Friday asking them to use alternative modes of transportation if they were available, as the buses were reportedly idling in the school parking lot.

The bus drivers told WBRZ they make $21 an hour, but were recently told they are limited to working five hours a day: no more and no less. They are also allegedly not being compensated for the training they did over the summer during their professional development days.

Drivers say the school administration owes them upward of $700.

WBRZ reached out to the school for comment but was told there was none.