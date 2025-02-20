40°
Latest Weather Blog
IDEA Bridge senior receives car donated by community
BATON ROUGE - A senior at IDEA Bridge who rides his bike to school each day will be arriving to class with ease after he was gifted a car.
IDEA Public Schools said the community donated a car to Kentrell Taylor at the school's Senior Night basketball game.
Outside of making the honor roll at school, Taylor is enrolled in a nursing training program, a volunteer tutor with the Ignite Program with Teaching For America and has represented IDEA Bridge on multiple panel discussions with the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Trending News
Regional Towing donated the vehicle and Taylor only had to pay for taxes, the title and registration. Taylor also received a gas card to help pay for gas over the coming year.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
River Center transforms into massive bowling alley for national championships
-
East Baton Rouge Parish Library Board of Control holds meeting on tax...
-
Residential fire on Plantation Avenue in Denham Springs
-
St. Vincent de Paul extending shelter hours to get people off the...
-
2une In Previews: The Krewe of Diversion
Sports Video
-
U-High boy's soccer wins fourth state championship after defeating Loyola Prep 1-0
-
Parkview Baptist girl's soccer defeats Baton Rouge foe, U-High to win 3...
-
LSU baseball's depth at the plate leads to an unstoppable offense early...
-
LSU softball's pitching depth playing a big role this season
-
LSU men's basketball wins second straight