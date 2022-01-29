Iconic Coca-Cola sign lights back up Friday

BATON ROUGE- An iconic sign is coming back to Baton Rouge. A lighting ceremony will be held for the massive Coca-Cola sign downtown.



The sign has been dark for more than 20 months due to a dispute over who owned it.



The Baton Rouge Area Foundation took control of the sign back in August, with plans to get it glowing again. BRAF Executive Vice President John Spain said the foundation negotiated an agreement with the owner of the building under the sign.



The sign has been at the same location since the 1950s. Coca-Cola representatives say the large structure is the last of it's kind.



The lighting ceremony is set for Friday at 8:15 p.m. in downtown Baton Rouge.