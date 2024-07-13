'Ice' skating to return to Audubon Zoo starting Dec. 26

Image: Audubon Zoo

NEW ORLEANS - Holiday ice skating is set to return to Audubon Zoo for six straight days of winter fun in the Big Easy as part of the zoo’s Snofari Adventure celebration.

Visitors will have the opportunity to lace up skates from Dec. 26 through Dec. 31 underneath the stately oaks that line the front of the Capital One Stage at the Audubon Zoo.

Operating hours run from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on all six days the event is open to the public. The rink measures 40 feet by 30 feet, and has a capacity of about 35 people. Event organizers will have special skates in all sizes available to visitors at no additional fee. Skaters cannot bring their own skates.

As with previous years, skaters will take to a rink made of synthetic “ice” constructed from a recyclable, eco-friendly acrylic material. The high-tech material allows a skate blade to glide smoothly through the "ice" as though it were real ice. To further boost visitors holiday spirit, a DJ will be on hand spinning holiday jams and a sleigh will be on-site for selfies and family photo ops.

Skating tickets are $5 for Audubon members and $7 for non-members. They’re good for one-time access to the rink. Children under two years of age skate for free. Ticket sales will close daily at 2:30 p.m. Tickets will not be available for online purchase.

More information is available at the Snofari Adventure section of the zoo’s website. The Audubon Zoo is located at 6500 Magazine Street in New Orleans.