Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office enforcing curfew amid severe weather threat

3 hours 35 minutes 10 seconds ago Friday, July 12 2019 Jul 12, 2019 July 12, 2019 3:20 PM July 12, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

IBERVILLE PARISH - Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi says his department will be enforcing a curfew throughout the parish ahead of Barry's landfall.

The sheriff's office announced Friday afternoon that a curfew will be in effect throughout the parish from 12 a.m. to daybreak.

The department says the curfew will remain in effect until further notice.

