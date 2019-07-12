Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office enforcing curfew amid severe weather threat

IBERVILLE PARISH - Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi says his department will be enforcing a curfew throughout the parish ahead of Barry's landfall.

The sheriff's office announced Friday afternoon that a curfew will be in effect throughout the parish from 12 a.m. to daybreak.

The department says the curfew will remain in effect until further notice.