Iberville Parish sheriff apologizes for comments made after killing of St. Gabriel captain

PLAQUEMINE - Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi made a public apology for comments he made after the killing of St. Gabriel Police Captain Devin Boutte.

"I want to publicly apologize to the Boutte family, the St. Gabriel police chief and his whole department, and the citizens of St. Gabriel for these comments. I should not have shared unsustained information with the media or the public," Stassi said.

For Boutte's family and St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau, this public apology felt like a step in the right direction.

Warren Mitchell III was arrested and has been formally charged in Boutte's murder. The day after Boutte was found dead, Sheriff Stassi did an interview about the situation and divulged that Mitchell and Boutte were romantically involved.

"Seems to be that Boutte lost his direction throughout his relationship with this man. It clouded his judgment," Sheriff Stassi said July 7.

Additionally, the sheriff said Mitchell was selling drugs that were provided by Boutte.

Iberville Parish residents were immediately critical of the sheriff's statements, saying the comments were not indicative of Boutte's character.

"To hear their accusations about him, and then again, he can't defend himself, so if anything, you're supposed to be innocent of everything until proven guilty. To make accusations that sound like factual statements, that's inappropriate," Susan Landry, a St. Gabriel resident, told WBRZ.