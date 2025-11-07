Latest Weather Blog
Iberville Parish sheriff apologizes for comments made after killing of St. Gabriel captain
PLAQUEMINE - Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi made a public apology for comments he made after the killing of St. Gabriel Police Captain Devin Boutte.
"I want to publicly apologize to the Boutte family, the St. Gabriel police chief and his whole department, and the citizens of St. Gabriel for these comments. I should not have shared unsustained information with the media or the public," Stassi said.
For Boutte's family and St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau, this public apology felt like a step in the right direction.
Warren Mitchell III was arrested and has been formally charged in Boutte's murder. The day after Boutte was found dead, Sheriff Stassi did an interview about the situation and divulged that Mitchell and Boutte were romantically involved.
"Seems to be that Boutte lost his direction throughout his relationship with this man. It clouded his judgment," Sheriff Stassi said July 7.
Additionally, the sheriff said Mitchell was selling drugs that were provided by Boutte.
Trending News
Iberville Parish residents were immediately critical of the sheriff's statements, saying the comments were not indicative of Boutte's character.
"To hear their accusations about him, and then again, he can't defend himself, so if anything, you're supposed to be innocent of everything until proven guilty. To make accusations that sound like factual statements, that's inappropriate," Susan Landry, a St. Gabriel resident, told WBRZ.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
UPS crew ID'd, vigil held in Kentucky to share sorrow over UPS...
-
Veterans, active-duty members to get free admission to all Audubon attractions this...
-
Trump unveils deal to expand coverage and lower costs on obesity drugs
-
Iberville Parish: Tax notices did not include municipal taxes, new notices being...
-
Three injured in West Baton Rouge Parish crash
Sports Video
-
Bring on Bama: LSU fans stormed field after Tigers' 2022 overtime win...
-
LSU women's basketball shuts down Southeastern
-
Brian Kelly issues first statement after LSU firing
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: LSU beat the odds during 2002's Bluegrass Miracle against Kentucky
-
Bring on Bama: A look back at the Game of the Century...